Abia North stakeholder lauds Sen Kalu over distribution of educational materials

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Comment(0)

A political stakeholder in Abia North has commended the Senator representing the district and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, over the distribution of educational materials to primary and secondary schools in the zone. The distribution of educational materials, which was flagged off on Monday in Ohafia, Ohafia local government Area, is expected to go round the entire local government areas that make up the zone.

The distribution of school bags and millions of textbooks of various subjects for all the primary and secondary school pupils and students in Abia North, comes after the former Abia governor had earlier renovated schools and donated seats for the comfort of pupils, students and their teachers around the zone. One of such stakeholders, Hon. Steve Anagha, from Ohafia Local Government, said Sen. Kalu’s representation in the past two years has been phenomenal. Anagha added that through Kalu’s exceptional works in Abia North, he has repeatedly shown other zones in Nigeria what Senatorial representation looks like.

He lauded Kalu for flag-ging off the distribution of the educational materials, saying the former governor of Abia State has shown exceptional love for Ohafia people by the numerous amenities sited there. “Orji Uzor Kalu built many roads for us; gave us water; renovated our schools; gave our children employment; empowered several families, and today he is distributing school bags and textbooks to all the primary and secondary school students in government schools. “His performance as our senator is only but phenomenal. We have never experienced such leadership and we are grateful and thankful to God.

Our Reporters

