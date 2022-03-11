Abia North Stakeholders to Ukwalangwa: Attacks on Orji needless

Political stakeholders from Abia North have risen in defence of the comment by the senator representing Abia Central in the National Assembly, Senator Theodore Orji that the subsisting rotation of the governorship seat among the three political blocs should be allowed to stand in line with the ‘charter of equity’ so that Abia North could produce the next governor of the state. The stakeholders position was in response to their counterparts from the Abia South (Ukwalangwa), led by Dr. Max Nduaguibe that are insisting on retaining the governorship seat thereby berating Senator Orji for calling for the respect of the charter equity as pan- acea to peace in the state. They, however, said that “the attack on Senator T. A. Orji was baseless and needless because his position is deeply rooted in the principles of fairness, justice and equity.” The Abia North stakeholders further argued that the principle had been used in the sharing of political positions in Abia State since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999, even as the three senatorial districts have all benefited from the sharing formula in equal measure.
