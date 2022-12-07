News

Abia North: Teach other senators how to attract, execute projects –Group tells Kalu

A sociopolitical group, Coalition of South Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has urged the representative of Abia North in the Senate Dr Orji Uzor Kalu to teach his colleagues how to attract and execute projects. The group, which hinted that it will honour Kalu with an award to appreciate his good work, wondered why he could achieve in three years what others could not achieve in 16 years in the Red Chambers. In a statement by its PresidentGeneralGoodluckIbem, COSEYL urged the Chief Whip of the Senate to “OrganizeACoursetagged” Project 101″ to teach some South East lawmakershowtoattractand execute projects”.

It said: “COSEYL is happy with the result-oriented representation of the Senate Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who has within a short period of just 3 years at the Senate attracted mouth-watering projects that have brought smiles on the faces of Abia North and other parts of the South East “Senator Kalu has surprised Abia North constituents who are really amazed and mesmerized by his overwhelming performance at the red chambers. “For so many years, the people of Abia North Senatorialzonewereseenandtreated likeorphanswhohavenobody to speak for them until God smiled at them by bringing on boardaresult-orientedsenator who understands the dynamics of representation.”

 

