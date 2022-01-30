Metro & Crime

Abia: NSCDC destroys 10 illegal modular refineries

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Ten illegal Modular Refineries operating in Okohia and Owaza Oil bearing Communities in Abia State have been destroyed by the state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The state Commandant of the Corps,  Ayinla Olowo, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Umuahia on the Command’s strategic efforts to clampdown on dealers of illegal petroleum products and refineries in the state.

Commandant Olowo said: “The Command’s efforts paid off when its operatives made a major breakthrough in seven hours’ operation at Okohia and Owaza in Okwa-West Local Government Area of the state.”

According to him, the first thing his team did was to destroy the pipes supplying products from Shell Petroleum Pipelines to the 10 Cooking Pots used for the refining of crude inside the forest before setting six of the pots ablaze, while four were left to avoid fire that could cause collateral damage to farmlands, economic trees and major Shell Pipelines.

Commandant Olowo, who noted that the Command had succeeded in frustrating and putting an end to the activities of the operators of the illegal refineries in the state, lamented that the perpetrator’s of the evil act had fled the area before the operatives arrived at the scene of the incident.

He, however, commended his operatives for executing the operation professionally, which helped to prevent fire outbreak and other forms of environmental pollution in the area.

Commandant Olowo, who reiterated that the leadership of the Corps, under Commandant General Ahmed Audu, has zero tolerance for vandalism and illegal dealings in petroleum products, admonished the youths in the area to engage themselves in legitimate means of livelihood and avoid crime and criminality, saying the idea behind the operation was to put both the sellers and buyers of stolen petroleum products out of business.

He, therefore, assured that the Command is partnering with the natives and well meaning people to fish out bad eggs among them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

54-year-old man beaten to stupor for allegedly raping disabled teenager

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

A 54-year-old man, who was caught sexually molesting a physically challenged girl, has been beaten to stupor in Ondo State. The suspect was beaten by some residents of Aratusi area of Oke-Aro in Akure, the state where the incident happened. According of sources in the area, the suspect was caught committing the act at an […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kidnap pregnant woman, 14 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna

…As irate youths block Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, burn Police station Armed bandits have abducted 15 persons in Gwaraka in Angwan-Wazobia in Gauraka Community in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State. This is coming shortly after about 20 children were last Thursday abducted around the area on their way home after closing from an Islamiya (Islamic) […]
Metro & Crime

Man beats ‘baby mama’ to death in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Wife arrested over lecturer’s murder   A 27-year-old man, Promise Oliver David, yesterday allegedly beat to death his 18-year-old ‘baby mama’ (mother of his child), Miss Esther Pascal, during a quarrel in Bayelsa State.   This came as the police have arrested a housewife, Mrs. Eniye Zuokemefa Peter, for alleged complicity in the last weekend […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica