News

Abia, NTBE on war path over loss of accreditation by poly

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi ABA Comment(0)

The government of Abia State on yesterday stated that the loss of accreditation by the state-owned polytechnic, the Abia State Polytechnic, shows a sign of selective and insensitive judgement by theNational Board forTechnical Education (NBTE).

 

New Telegraph reports that NBTE, the supervisory agency for polytechnic education, had on Tuesday last week withdrew the accreditation of Abia State Polytechnic, citing the inability of the institution to pay its staff, who are overburdened with over 30 months arrears of salaries and allowances.

 

The situation in polytechnic, it was learnt, is coming some weeks after the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), also lost its accreditation by the Medical Council following the abandonment of the institution by doctors and other workers over the issue of nonpayment of salaries

 

With this, stakeholders in the state’s education sector and the people have expressed shock over the situation of the polytechnic, describing the state government as anti-education.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

