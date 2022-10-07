Abia: Nwagba calls for women’s inclusion in governance

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Abia South Senatorial Zone in next year’s election, Dame Blessing Nwagba, has called on the government at all levels to give women more opportunities to participate in governance. Nwagba, a two-term member of the Abia State House of Assembly and 2019 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) said that the ability of Nigerian women to perform perfectly has been seen since the attainment of Independence, 62 years ago.

The experienced legislator said that as a country, Nigeria has progressed seriously in terms of deepening democracy since 1999 and has also progressed in terms of infrastructural development despite the need for more, but has a long way to go in creating space for women to make a meaningful contribution to national growth and development.

