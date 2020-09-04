News

Abia oil communities tackle NDDC over abandoned projects

Asa Development Union (ADU), the apex socio-cultural organization of indigenous people of Ukwa West Local Government Area in Abia State has lambasted Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for abandoning projects in the area. Its President-General, Dr. Onwubiko Dike and Secretary- General, Dr. Ikechukwu Ajuzieogu, in separate interviews told journalists in Aba that they had not benefited in terms of development from commission over oil in their land.

The duo said both the NDDC and the Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC) had not benefited Asa people meaningful since their inception. The Union described the ongoing probe of NDDC’s activities as long overdue hence the need to carry it out properly and conscientiously. It said also that Abia State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (ASOPADEC) is a conduit pipe used in syphoning monies meant for the development of oil producing communities.

In a document made available to journalists, ADU listed the NDDC abandoned projects in Asa which included construction of District Hospital at Obokwe-Asa, Construction of Umuaka-Obokwe-Asa Internal road, Construction of Obokwe-Umuguru Internal road and Construction of Ahia Eke-Oza Umuiku road. Others are Umuituru Ozar Central School Link road, Construction of Umuituru Ozar Central School road (awarded twice and not executed), Umuiku-Mkporobe road, Orie Obokwe- Umuikukor road. It also included Umuokpara/ Umuekechi/Omumauzor road, Obingwu/Umuugo/ Asa Nnetu road, Obokwe Solar Powered Water Scheme, Umuadienwe Solar Powered Water Scheme.

