Abia oil community lauds Army Chief for relocating soldiers

Oil rich Owaza community, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State has thanked the leadership of the Nigerian Army for giving their soldiers order to exit the community for peace to return. Speaking to Journalists, HRH Eze Obioma Nworgu, Eze-Oha-1 of Etitioha- Owaza, who condemned killings of the soldiers by unknown men, specifically thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai for hearing the cries of Owaza people. Eze Nworgu also thanked a Senator representing Abia South Senatorial Zone, Enyinnaya Abaribe and a member representing Ukwa-East and Ukwa-West Federal Constituency, Hon. Uzoma Abonta for the role they played in speaking with the military hierarchy in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that members of the oil rich community had been on the run for over two weeks following the killing of two soldiers and snatching of their riffles in Okorhia-Uzuaku community, also in Ukwa West LGA same as Owaza.

The incident as gathered made soldiers attached to the 144 battalion of the Nigerian Army, Asa, Ukwa West LGA to besiege the oil rich community, arresting people in search of the guns of their murdered colleagues. However, the monarch stressed that Owaza people had lived peacefully with the army for many years and would never contemplate any act that would bring about breakdown of law and order, not to talk of killing soldiers that had done good security job there for some years now.

Like this: Like Loading...