News

Abia: PDP, APC collapsing into APGA – Chairman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Chairman of the All ProgressivesGrandAlliance (APGA), Abia State chapter, Rev. AugustineEhiemere, has said that APGA is the party to beat as the race for who will occupy the Government House intensifies. Ehiemere boasted that nothingwillstopAPGAfrom defeatingboththerulingPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) andtheAllProgressivesCongress( APC), addingthatboth parties are currently collapsing into APGA.

The APGA chairman, in a chat with journalists, said his party is poised to take over the seat of government in the state adding that the party is 150 per cent prepared to repeat what happened in the state in 2015. “Nothing can stop APGA from taking up the seat of power in Abia State come 2023; it is already in God’s hands. PDP and APC are all collapsing into APGA and that’s the fact on the ground.

“Let me give you an example, Etigwe Uwa (SAN), has declared and he has obtained his governorship form and has submitted. Major-General Ijioma (rtd) has picked his governorship form, filled and has also submitted it yesterday, Prof Greg Ibe has also filled his form and returned it to Abuja. And also, Sir Chikwe Udensi before this time has filled his own form and returned.

 

