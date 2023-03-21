Abia PDP faults INEC’s decision to suspend collation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has faulted the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the collation of results of the the Obingwa Local Government Area of the state. The party, in a statement, signed by its state chairman, Asiforo Okere, said the electoral umpire should announce the results of Obingwa LGA that has already passed through unit, ward and Local government collation processes. Okere distanced the party from the alleged attack on the commission’s office in Obingwa LGA. He said: “There were also reports of INEC officials allegedly being held hostage in Ohafia LGA, Umuahia South and Umuahia North. “Yet, INEC accepted results from those LGAs. It is on record that Obingwa is the only LGA where polling agents insisted on full compliance with the INEC’s stated guideline of announcement of results at the unit. “And collation at wards, so that polling agents can have copies prior to submission to state collation office. “We are not aware of any report by security agencies in the state, including the Nigerian Police Force or the Department of State Services (DSS), indicating violence in Obingwa LGA before, during and after the election of March 18th, 2023. “Our party and indeed others, have seriously complained about results that were changed at INEC office Umuahia, contrary to INEC procedures, with particular reference to Unuahia North, Umuahia South, Osisioma, Aba North, Aba South and Arochukwu without any action taken by INEC.”
US consulate, others partner Nigeria Info on Glass Ceiling conference
The United States of America Consulate, British High Commission and its Canadian counterpart are set to partner with Info Nigeria on the second edition of its Glass Ceiling Conference themed “Break the Boardroom: Nigerian Women Taking Business Leadership.” The Conference billed for Sunday, March 6, will discuss peculiar issues which deal with female inclusion […]
JAMB shifts UTME/DE registration to February 19
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has shifted the commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration exercise earlier scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022, to Saturday, February 19 to end on Saturday, March 26, 2022. A statement made available to newsmen by JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, […]
Buhari seeks intra-African collaboration to battle health challenges
President Muhammadu Buhari has called for greater collaboration among Africans in order to effectively confront challenges like public health such as local vaccine production among others. Buhari was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at a virtual meeting of the African Union on the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) under the auspices of […]
