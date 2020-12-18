Abia PDP Rep defects to APC

A member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, Hon. Samuel Onuigbo, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The former chairman of the House Committee on Climate Change, announced his defection to the APC in a letter read at yesterday’s plenary by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. Onuigbo, who represents Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency of Abia State, said his decision to dump the PDP was informed by his zeal to join other progressives to move the country forward. He said he had consulted widely among his constituents before reaching the decision.

The announcement led to jubilation by APC members present at the plenary, while PDP members kicked. Attempts by the House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and his Deputy, Hon. Toby Okechukwu, as well as another PDP member for the speaker to declare the lawmaker’s seat vacant based on the provisions of Section 68 of the constitution, failed. The defection was witnessed by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

