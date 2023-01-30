News

Abia PDP zones vacant guber seat to Isiala Ngwa North LGA

Following the death of the Abia PDP gubernatorial candidate Prof. Eleazar Uche Ikonne, on January 25, 2022 and the subsequent directive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct a fresh primary within 14 days to replace him, members of the Abia PDP State Caucus met today and zoned the vacant guber seat to Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the home LGA of Ikonne.

The decision, according to a statement issued by Elder Abraham Amah, Abia PDP Vice Chairman/ Acting State Publicity Secretary, “was taken after a meeting of the Abia PDP State Caucus whose membership is drawn from across the State including Abia North, Ikwuano/ Umuahia, Ukwa East and Ukwa West Local Government areas.” The statement added that among those present at the meeting were the State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, former governor of Abia State Senator Theodore A. Orji, the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Engr. Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji and the other two senatorial candidates of the PDP, namely Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and Col. Austin Akobundu respectively.

 

