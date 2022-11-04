Abia pensioners protest 45 months unpaid entitlement

Pensioners in Abia State under the auspices of Concerned Abia Pensioners (CAP) yesterday carried out a peaceful protest and marched through major streets of Umuahia over their 45 months unpaid pension arrears. The pensioners who came to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Umuahia said they have come to intimate journalists of the refusal of the Abia State government to pay them their pension arrears. The document submitted to journalists listing their grievances and evidence of the backlog of unpaid pensions reads that in 2014, the Abia government did not pay them from February to December.

It further revealed that In 2015, government failed to pay them for January, and March and in 2016 government also failed to pay them their January, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, No vember and December pensions. From 2017 to 2019, the Abia State government was said to have failed to pay them for any month of the three years in a row.

The document however explained that in 2020, the government paid them fully. In 2021, according to the document, the government paid for January and February, but from March to August, half of the money was paid, while from September to December nothing was paid to them at all. The document also explained that in 2022, the government is yet to pay them for January, February, March and April. Addressing journalists at NUJ Press Centre, the coordinator of the CAP, Chief Emeka Okezie said, “We’ve been pleading with the Abia State government for our Governor to come to our aid but he has proven to have no regard for his fathers. “Times without numbers, we trooped out, pleaded with them to come to our aid, but nobody cares. Our Chairman who is one of our coordinators, Elder Dan Amaugo, is in the mortuary now and he’ll be buried on the 10th of this month. We’ll go for his burial despite the hardship.”

