Abia Police assures residents of peaceful election

Abia State Police Command yesterday assured residents of the state that it will ensure that the 2023 general election is free, fair and devoid of violence. The command spoke through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, when the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Prof. Ike Uzochukwu, paid a courtesy visit on the Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala. Addressing journalists at the Abia command headquarters, Umuahia, the Police PRO said the command is ready to perform its lawful duties to ensure that security is adequately beefed up before, during and after the elections.

While noting that INEC has both sensitive and nonsensitive materials, Ogbonna said the police commissioner has assured of adequate protection for the materials, particularly the sensitive one. The PPRO said: “The new REC paid a visit to the commissioner of police who is the chairman of the interagency consultative committee on election duties so that he’ll know that he has assumed duties and solicited police synergy to cement the existing collaboration.

“The commissioner of police has assured him of the command’s readiness to partner with them for the safety of all those sensitive materials to ensure that the forthcoming general elections are free, credible, fair and devoid of violence even before, during and after”.

 

