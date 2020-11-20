Abia Police Command assures residents of crime-free yuletide

Abia State Police Command yesterday vowed to double its efforts to ensure the state was secured notwithstanding rise in violent crimes in Aba and other areas after the #EndSARS protest. The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said this while addressing journalists in Aba after a committee set up by the Inspector General of Police came for on-the-spot assessment of police facilities destroyed during the #EndSARS protest. Ogbonna, however, assured residents that the yuletide period would not be a crime-prone period as police were prepared to ensure a crime-free festive period. He said: “This very Christmas the police will always come out with an operation order. It’s been down before, during and after Yuletide. This year will not be an exception.

We’re out to ensure that people celebrate their festive period without any hindrances. “Perhaps the security lapses happened because when your life is threatened and the people you’re working for are after you, you have to have a rethink. “You’ll make sure you protect yourself before protecting another person. You can only protect somebody else when you yourself is safe. “Before the entire #End- SARS protest, there was a call for mopping up of arms. All the citizens who were in possession of fire arms were advised to handover whatever they have to the security agencies.

