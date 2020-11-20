News

Abia Police Command assures residents of crime-free yuletide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Abia State Police Command yesterday vowed to double its efforts to ensure the state was secured notwithstanding rise in violent crimes in Aba and other areas after the #EndSARS protest. The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said this while addressing journalists in Aba after a committee set up by the Inspector General of Police came for on-the-spot assessment of police facilities destroyed during the #EndSARS protest. Ogbonna, however, assured residents that the yuletide period would not be a crime-prone period as police were prepared to ensure a crime-free festive period. He said: “This very Christmas the police will always come out with an operation order. It’s been down before, during and after Yuletide. This year will not be an exception.

We’re out to ensure that people celebrate their festive period without any hindrances. “Perhaps the security lapses happened because when your life is threatened and the people you’re working for are after you, you have to have a rethink. “You’ll make sure you protect yourself before protecting another person. You can only protect somebody else when you yourself is safe. “Before the entire #End- SARS protest, there was a call for mopping up of arms. All the citizens who were in possession of fire arms were advised to handover whatever they have to the security agencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abia health workers give Ikpeazu 15-day ultimatum over unpaid salary

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Abia State health workers yesterday issued 15-day ultimatum to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu over unpaid salaries and allowances. Besides, the workers, under the aegis of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) told Ikpeazu to attend to the lingering issues of welfare or risk industrial action, vowing to shut down public health institutions should their demands were not […]
News

Suspended NSITF MD, directors ‘stole’ N48bn without paying salaries – Ngige

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige on Tuesday accused the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Funds (NSITF), Mr Adebayo Somefun, former executive directors and other officials of stealing N48 billion. Ngige made the allegations before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on “the arbitrary breach of […]
News

Rights’ violation: IGP bans FSARS, IRT, other squads from patrols

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Worried by reported cases of professional misconduct, occasioned by extortion, brutality and harassment, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the dreaded Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), as well as the Special Tactical Squad (STS) from undertaking routine patrols across the country. Other tactical squads of the Force affected […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: