Abia: Police confirm arrest, investigation of soldier who stabbed man to death

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Abia State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a soldier who stabbed a man to death in Umuahia, the state capital. Speaking through the command’s PPRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the police confirmed the incident, saying that further investigation has commenced.

A 34-year-old man, identified as Offor Uchenna, was allegedly stabbed to death by a soldier attached to a Chinese construc tion company in Umuahia. It was gathered that an altercation ensued between the duo at about 10am on Saturday around Umuahia railway station.

The soldier, a private, Saeed Sabo, of the 82 division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu was said to have stabbed Uchenna, a native of Olokoro Umuahia in Umuahia South Abia State on the chest, below his breast with his jackknife.

The victim, according to eye witness, was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia for treatment where he was certified dead.

The suspect has been handed over to the Police for further investigation and possible prosecution, according to Ogbonna, while the deceased’s body was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

