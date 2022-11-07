Abia: Police confirm arrest, investigation of soldier who stabbed man to death

The Abia State Police has confirmed the incident of a soldier who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Umuahia, the state capital.

Speaking through the command’s PPRO, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the police confirmed the incident, saying that further investigation has commenced.

A 34-year-old man, identified as Offor Uchenna, had allegedly been stabbed to death by a soldier attached to a Chinese construction company in Umuahia, Abia state. It was learnt that an altercation ensued between the duo at about 10am on Saturday around Umuahia Railway Station.

The soldier, a private, Saeed Sabo, of the 82 division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, was said to have stabbed Uchenna, a native of Olokoro Umuahia in Umuahia South Abia State on the chest, below his breast with his jackknife.

The victim, according to eye witnesses, was immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Umuahia for treatment where he was certified dead.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...