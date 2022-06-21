Metro & Crime

Abia: Police parade man who allegedly lured girlfriend to hotel, killed her, sold her baby for N150,000

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

The Abia State Police command yesterday paraded two suspects, Chimaobi Kalu and David Ogwo Orji, both of Ugwueke in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State for allegedly luring a young lady, Chihurumnanya Ude to a hotel in Aba where they killed her and sold her 11 year old son for N150,000.

 

Parading the suspects, the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, said, that on April 16, the proprietor of “Merry Home Hotels, Ogbor Hill, Aba, Felix Abengowe, reported that an unidentified female corpse with a sharp cut on her neck region was found in one of his hotel rooms.

Police detectives on arrival at the scene, were further informed that the suspects escaped with the deceased’s baby boy after killing her.”

 

According to Agbede, the victim who was 21 years old, a native of Edda in Ebonyi State was residing at 125, Umunkama Road by St Dominic Ngwa Road, Aba. She explained that the sus  pects were arrested “between May15 and 16, 2022 upon information.” The suspects, she further said are commercial motorcycle operators in Aba.

 

The CP said efforts have been intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects (buyers) and rescue the little Chimeremobioma Silver purportedly sold. She called on the people to raise awareness of security consciousness in residential areas, churches, schools, hotels, busi-  ness premises and recreation centers. The suspects admitted to the crime in an interview.

 

They said they lured their victim with the offer of having a good time in the hotel and while she was there with her 11-year old boy they stabbed her in the neck with a broken glass cup and took the boy away to the buyer who paid them N150,000, which they shared equally.

 

