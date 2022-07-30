Abia poly closure: APGA condemns PDP administration

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has lamented the failure of the state government to address critical issues of governance resulting in the withdrawal of accreditation of the State Polytechnic in Aba by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

The party expressed sadness that the development was coming on the heels of a similar fate for the Medical College of Abia State University, Uturu. Chairman of the party in the state, Rev Augustine Ehiemere, in a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph, recalled that the institutions of higher learning were run successfully before “the PDP misruled in Abia State.” “At the last count, the Abia State Polytechnic staffs are being owed 29 months salaries and allowances. This is apart from the total collapse of teaching and learning infrastructure in these two institutions that the PDP administration met as centers of excellence. “These developments become even more intriguing to human understanding, when weighed against the fact that even the PDP governments in other states of the federation that took office at that same time or even later than the PDP government in Abia have initiated and completed gigantic multi billion naira state institutions in their various states.” Ehiemere noted that “The essence of government is to guarantee the good of the people by providing the basic necessities of life like security, education, good roads, housing, electricity and portable water. This is the minimum demand of the people from the government and it is for this reason that the people vote any government into power.”

