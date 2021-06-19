Abia professionals, businessmen slam Ikpeazu

Abia professionals and businessmen under the aegis of Abia Freedom Alliance (AFA) have lamented the six years of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, describing it as a regrettable showcase of maladministration and misgovernance. In a statement titled, ‘Okezie Ikpeazu At 6: Why We Must Rise To Reclaim Our State From Political Opportunists,’ signed by Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, coordinator, and four others, AFA stated that democratic governance as symbolised by PDP and Ikpeazu in the state appear hollow, empty and hypocritical to the hardworking citizens of the state, particularly the civil servants, the retirees, and their families.

“Much as we know that the pains of working on empty stomach and returning home at the end of every month to a dejected family can be quite excruciating, it pains us to acknowledge that apart from those owed months of accumulated salaries and pensions arrears by the most inconsiderate government in our history, the fate of other Abians not connected to the ‘blood tonic’ pipe in Umuahia is no better”, AFA it said.

The group also expressed disappointment over what it described as; “over-taxed business community in the state and those who hand in billions in taxes, rates, levies and other forms of statutory payments to state agents every month, but still have to watch their businesses choke under the burden of poor infrastructure. While congratulating Abians for surviving yet another year of Ikpeazu’s administration and by extension 22 years of PDP stranglehold on the state and her people as evidenced in the non-payment of workers’ salaries, retirees’ pensions and other genuine entitlements of hard working and diligent Abia civil servants and pensioners, AFA also declared its solidarity with the workers and retirees over the grievous injustices meted out on them by the present administration.

