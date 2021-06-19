News

Abia professionals, businessmen slam Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comments Off on Abia professionals, businessmen slam Ikpeazu

Abia professionals and businessmen under the aegis of Abia Freedom Alliance (AFA) have lamented the six years of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, describing it as a regrettable showcase of maladministration and misgovernance. In a statement titled, ‘Okezie Ikpeazu At 6: Why We Must Rise To Reclaim Our State From Political Opportunists,’ signed by Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, coordinator, and four others, AFA stated that democratic governance as symbolised by PDP and Ikpeazu in the state appear hollow, empty and hypocritical to the hardworking citizens of the state, particularly the civil servants, the retirees, and their families.

“Much as we know that the pains of working on empty stomach and returning home at the end of every month to a dejected family can be quite excruciating, it pains us to acknowledge that apart from those owed months of accumulated salaries and pensions arrears by the most inconsiderate government in our history, the fate of other Abians not connected to the ‘blood tonic’ pipe in Umuahia is no better”, AFA it said.

The group also expressed disappointment over what it described as; “over-taxed business community in the state and those who hand in billions in taxes, rates, levies and other forms of statutory payments to state agents every month, but still have to watch their businesses choke under the burden of poor infrastructure. While congratulating Abians for surviving yet another year of Ikpeazu’s administration and by extension 22 years of PDP stranglehold on the state and her people as evidenced in the non-payment of workers’ salaries, retirees’ pensions and other genuine entitlements of hard working and diligent Abia civil servants and pensioners, AFA also declared its solidarity with the workers and retirees over the grievous injustices meted out on them by the present administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

States, FCT’s IGR falls from N1.33trn to N1.31trn in 2020

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) dipped by 1.93 per cent from N1.33 trillion to N1.31 trillion in fourth quarter of (Q4) 2020 according latest IGR report from stable of National Bureau of Statistics. According to NBS, 36 states and the FCT generated N1.31 […]
News

Polls: INEC profiles 40 coys for e-voting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the process of deployment of electronic voting in the conduct of elections in the country. This followed the invitation of the Commission to 40 companies to demonstrate to it, the workability of their e-voting machines. Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who […]
News

“I have over 1,000 000 dollars in lifetime sales under my belt. – Hans Seebaluck

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      Hans Seebaluck, co-founder and owner of Valor media was born to parents of Indian descent in Mauritius, a tiny island in East Africa and owns citizenship in three different nations of the world. “My parents immigrated to Canada where I spent five years of my life before moving to the United States. […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica