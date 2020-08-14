Abia protocol officers attack school teacher

Protocol officers attached to the office of the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Dr. Anthony Agbazuere on Tuesday assaulted Mrs. Ugochi Nwaobilo, a second ary school teacher. Nwaobilo, a teacher at Umuola Egbelu Community Secondary School, Aba was among 5,666 public secondary school teachers sacked by the state government.

The teachers, who were employed between 2018 and 2020 across the state, had their employment declared as illegal and subsequently terminated. New Telegraph gathered that the Executive Secretary of Secondary Education Management Board (SEMB), Mr. Lawrence Ogbonnaya, who presided over “the supposed employment” was sacked as Ikpeazu ordered his compulsory retirement. Narrating her ordeal, Nwaobilo said she and other affected teachers were in Umuahia on the invitation of the government to have a meeting with the Governor’s Chief of Staff concerning their terminated employment.

She, however, said that trouble started when one of Agbazuere’s protocol officers accosted her and accused her of snapping and recording their discussions with the intention of making such records open to public consumption on social media.

