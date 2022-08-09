Health

Abia records another case of monkey pox

Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

 

Abia State Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji Tuesday announced yet another case of the dreaded Monkey Pox.

The case brings to four the number of cases so far recorded in the state.

Dr Osuji said the patient had been treated and the rashes cleared rapidly.

The Health Commissioner said the latest case was recorded in Amuzukwu Community in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

Three previous cases were recorded in Aba North, Umuahia South, and Ikwuano LGAs according to the Commissioner.

He had last week, while responding to the previous cases, said that five samples had been taken to the reference laboratory in Abuja for investigation.

He said all contact cases had been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Dr Osuji, however, urged residents not to fret but to maintain environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene.

 

