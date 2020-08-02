News

Abia releases guidelines for reopening of schools

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Abia State Ministry of Education has released guidelines and conditions for the reopening of schools on Monday for Primary 6, SS2 and JSS3 classes with a charge to Traditional Rulers, Transition Committee Chairmen and school heads to ensure compliance.

 

The guidelines issued by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Kelechi Nwangwa include, among others, compound cleaning and fumigation, provision of functional sick bays and temporary isolation spaces in all the public and private schools. Others are, use of thermometers for screening at the schools’ entrance/ gate, hand washing and compulsory use of face masks and sanitizers.

 

Also, the teachers are to submit themselves for compulsory COVID-19 tests while pupils and students will be guided to observe social distancing of two meters in the sitting arrangements in the classrooms and examination halls.

The release further stated that: “There will be no general Assembly in schools for now,” just as the school time will be from 8am to 1:40pm every day. It also declared that: “There will be no long breaks that will take the students outside the classrooms, no outdoor activities or games in schools for now.

 

“The students will enter and exit their classes in well-spaced queues and in batches. “There will be no running around in the classrooms. “No class will have more than 20 pupils/students to make sure that social and physical distancing is effective.

 

“Short prayers will be offered by teachers before the first lesson period every day in place of morning assembly.

 

“Efforts will be made to ensure that there will be short break periods which pupils/ students will observe by standing up and stretching their bodies while still in the class. Such break periods, for both primary and secondary schools, will not exceed five minutes and will not be used to run around.

 

“There will be no organised or unorganised school sports or games in our schools for now.”

