Abia Reps fight over N12.8bn road project

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comments Off on Abia Reps fight over N12.8bn road project

The lawmakers representing Bende Federal Constituency, Hon Benjamin Kalu, the House spokesman and Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Hon. Uko Nkole, are at each other’s throat over that attracted the on-going reconstruction of the Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia federal road in Abia State. While Nkole from Arochukwu/Ohafia had laid claim to attracting the road rehabilitation/ reconstruction with documents, but Kalu from Bende, had in a radio programme described Nkole’s claim as false.

He said there was no controversy regarding who attracted the total reconstruction of Umuahia- Bende-Ohafia Road, accusing Hon. Uko Nkole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attempting to take credit for a project he (Benjamin Kalu) attracted. Kalu, who explained that those he worked with to attract the road reconstruction, including the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, were living witnesses. He also dismissed the ongoing social media ranting by Hon. Nkole was unnecessary, wondering why the PDP lawmaker photocopied a project paper and presented the same to the public as evidence that he attracted the project.

 

Our Reporters

