Abia Returning Officer gets car gift from businessman

An Abia-based businessman, Steven Ukpabi, yesterday presented an exotic Toyota Prado SUV he ordered for himself to Prof. Nnenna Oti, the Returning Officer for the governoship election in the State for her courage and integrity in conducting and announcing Dr Alex Otti as winner against alleged inducement to compromise.

Oti was said to have rejected a bribe of an undisclosed amount offered her by authorities in Abia State Government to rig the poll in favour of the candidate of PDP, Okey Ahiwe, who came second in the governorship election. Ukpabi, a native of Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area, and based in Abuja is the Founder and Director, Treebones Concept Nigeria Limited, and CEO Sungai Pacific Nigeria Limited. He said his decision to gift a land cruiser Prado SUV he had earlier ordered for himself is borne out of excitement and Oti’s resilience to withstand inducement to alter the electoral outcome.

JUST IN: COVID-19 delays New Zealand’s election

  New Zealand’s general election has been delayed by four weeks, the country’s prime minister has announced. Jacinda Ardern said that the coronavirus pandemic makes it more difficult for parties to campaign, reports Sky News. It was originally due to be held on 19 September. “Ultimately, the 17 October… provides sufficient time for parties to […]
#ElectionResults2023: INEC Suspends Collation Of Results In Rivers Over Threat To Officer’s Life

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of the presidential election results in Rivers State over an alleged threat on the life of Prof. Teddy Charles Adias, the electoral officer. Adias, who is also the Vice Councillor of Federal University Otuoke in Bayelsa State, claimed that his life and that of his […]
Seplat-Mobil deal, PIA and Regulatory Sanctity

With the withdrawal of presidential/ministerial consent that approved the purchase of shares of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited by Seplat Energy Offshores Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Seplat Energy Plc, President Muhammadu Buhari has again lived up to his reputation as a man who is not afraid to do the right thing even when a […]

