Abia Returning Officer gets car gift from businessman

An Abia-based businessman, Steven Ukpabi, yesterday presented an exotic Toyota Prado SUV he ordered for himself to Prof. Nnenna Oti, the Returning Officer for the governoship election in the State for her courage and integrity in conducting and announcing Dr Alex Otti as winner against alleged inducement to compromise.

Oti was said to have rejected a bribe of an undisclosed amount offered her by authorities in Abia State Government to rig the poll in favour of the candidate of PDP, Okey Ahiwe, who came second in the governorship election. Ukpabi, a native of Ututu in Arochukwu Local Government Area, and based in Abuja is the Founder and Director, Treebones Concept Nigeria Limited, and CEO Sungai Pacific Nigeria Limited. He said his decision to gift a land cruiser Prado SUV he had earlier ordered for himself is borne out of excitement and Oti’s resilience to withstand inducement to alter the electoral outcome.

