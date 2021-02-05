News

Abia school lauds Kalu for redeeming N10m pledge

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The management of Holy Rosary Girls Secondary School, Umuahia, Abia State, has expressed gratitude to Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for redeeming a pledge he made for the building of the school’s multi-purpose hall. Kalu, a former Abia State governor had last November pledged N10million at the school’s fund raising for the construction of a female hostel and world-class multipurpose hall.

The Abia North Senator, who was the Chief launcher/ Special Guest of Honour at the event also announced a donation of N5million to the school. This is as he also redeemed his pledge of making available 10 sewing machines to the school’s skill acquisition training.

However, Project Team Lead, Mrs. Helen Mbakwe, said the school was overwhelmed with “emotions and joy of the moment the credit alert of N10million hit their boss’ account on Wednesday morning unexpectedly.”

She went on: “This money came just as the Finance Lead was sounding the alarm that we have only N4m liquid cash as we are about to enter the next phase of the Legacy Building Project. “As you have wiped our tears today, God will not abandon you in your own day of need. Bringing out this chunk of money to enhance the education of girls who are not in a position to repay you will never go unrewarded.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu unveils 550 buses for Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After years of expectations, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday flagged off transport infrastructure of the Oshodi –Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with the unveiling of 550 high and medium capacity buses to improve transportation system in the area.   The governor also launched and inaugurated upgraded e-ticketing system of the BRT […]
News

Job creation: NGO launches database for 1m jobs

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Nigerian Youth Database Project, content strategic and Rochas Care is to launch a database for the creation of 1 million jobs per year. According to the Director General of the NGO, Ambassador Fubura Blessing, the initiative is to cue into the 100 million jobs promised by the federal government. The present […]
News Top Stories

Budget: FG releases N995.7bn for capital projects

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

DMO hands over N162.6bn Sukuk proceeds to Fashola   The Federal Government has released N995.665 billion for capital expenditure out of N1.347 trillion appropriated   in the revised 2020 budget.   Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this yesterday while presenting a cheque of N162.667 billion realised from the 2020 Sukuk […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica