Abia school lauds Kalu for redeeming N10m pledge

The management of Holy Rosary Girls Secondary School, Umuahia, Abia State, has expressed gratitude to Senate Chief Whip and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for redeeming a pledge he made for the building of the school’s multi-purpose hall. Kalu, a former Abia State governor had last November pledged N10million at the school’s fund raising for the construction of a female hostel and world-class multipurpose hall.

The Abia North Senator, who was the Chief launcher/ Special Guest of Honour at the event also announced a donation of N5million to the school. This is as he also redeemed his pledge of making available 10 sewing machines to the school’s skill acquisition training.

However, Project Team Lead, Mrs. Helen Mbakwe, said the school was overwhelmed with “emotions and joy of the moment the credit alert of N10million hit their boss’ account on Wednesday morning unexpectedly.”

She went on: “This money came just as the Finance Lead was sounding the alarm that we have only N4m liquid cash as we are about to enter the next phase of the Legacy Building Project. “As you have wiped our tears today, God will not abandon you in your own day of need. Bringing out this chunk of money to enhance the education of girls who are not in a position to repay you will never go unrewarded.”

