Abia school takes delivery of Kalu’s pupils’ desks

Again, Okoko Item Primary School in Bende Local Government Area has become beneficiary of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu School Desk/Furniture Project. The school took delivery of 80 nos of three-seater desks and benches, which came a week after a similar donation was received by Ezi Igbere Community School, Kalu’s country home, also in Bende LGA, where the programme was flagged off The gesture of the Senator, representing Abia North Senatorial District to Okoko Item Central School, where he also renovated a block of three classrooms, is in fulfillment of his promise to not only renovate school structures, but also furnish the classrooms to provide conducive learning environment for the pupils and teachers. The pupils and teachers, who were elated, expressed gratitude to the Senate Chief Whip for the gesture. The items delivered to the school on behalf of Senator Kalu by his Leg- islative Assistant, Mbila Uma Ayi, were received by the school management. According to the former Governor of Abia State, the gesture was a continuation of the distribution of educational materials to schools in Abia North as part of his policy to facilitate and provide a conducive academic environment for pupils and teachers in Abia North.
Related Articles
Nigerian Army’s Day Celebration: Olowu, Civil Society Coalitions Advocate For Synergy Among Security Agencies
Olowu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosin 3, and coalition of civil society organizations have advocated for synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat the Boko Haram and other criminalities bedeviling the country . Olowu, who address the media after an interface with the coalition of civil […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Please resume, Aba residents beg police
…as cultists overrun parts of city Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Threatened by the unchecked activities of marauding cultists and robbers that have occupied many parts of the city, residents of Aba, Abia State have pleaded with the State Police Command to help secure the city properly. Speaking to New Telegraph on Tuesday, residents from Ndiegoro, Over-Rail […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Benue 2023: Lawani, Onjeh others join guber race
MAKURDI Indication emerged yesterday that the former Deputy Governor to immediate-past governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam between 2007 to 2015, Chief Steven Lawani may have joined the race for the governorship election in the state come 2023. Also, the main challenger of former Senate President, Senator David Mark in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)