Abia school takes delivery of Kalu's pupils' desks

Again, Okoko Item Primary School in Bende Local Government Area has become beneficiary of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu School Desk/Furniture Project. The school took delivery of 80 nos of three-seater desks and benches, which came a week after a similar donation was received by Ezi Igbere Community School, Kalu’s country home, also in Bende LGA, where the programme was flagged off The gesture of the Senator, representing Abia North Senatorial District to Okoko Item Central School, where he also renovated a block of three classrooms, is in fulfillment of his promise to not only renovate school structures, but also furnish the classrooms to provide conducive learning environment for the pupils and teachers. The pupils and teachers, who were elated, expressed gratitude to the Senate Chief Whip for the gesture. The items delivered to the school on behalf of Senator Kalu by his Leg- islative Assistant, Mbila Uma Ayi, were received by the school management. According to the former Governor of Abia State, the gesture was a continuation of the distribution of educational materials to schools in Abia North as part of his policy to facilitate and provide a conducive academic environment for pupils and teachers in Abia North.

