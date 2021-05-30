News

Abia security backs anti-open grazing law, reviews curfew time

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Abia State Security roundtable convoked by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to find lasting solution to the security challenges in the state has recommended the enforcement of the anti open grazing law in the state.
The Summit also recommended the review of the subsisting curfew time in Abia North from the present 6pm to 6am, to 8pm to 6am as it is in Aba and Umuahia. It further urged the government to in addition to the Security Council constitute the Abia State Security Advisory Council.
The resolutions were among others reached at the end of the three day Summit at Umuahia.
In the communiqué presented by former Chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika, rtd, and Chairman of the security round-table, the Summit also condemned the attacks on police and INEC facilities in the state.
The summit commended Abia State Government for organising the security Round-table as part of its primary constitutional responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens and visitors and Governor Ikpeazu for inviting senior security officers of Abia State origin to avail the State of their experience and expertise.
The Summit had in attendance the Governor of the State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, his Deputy, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly and all members of the State Security Council, Heads of all Security Agencies in the State, Chairman of Local Government Areas and their Deputies, State Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers and his Deputies, Chairmen of Traditional Rulers Advisory Council in Local Government Areas, and all retired officers of Abia origin of the Army, Police, Navy, Airforce and Department of State Services from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police or its equivalent

