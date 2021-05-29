Metro & Crime

Abia Security Summit recommends enforcement of anti open grazing law, review of curfew time

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia Comment(0)

The Abia State Security roundtable convoked by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to find lasting solution to the security challenges in the state has recommended the enforcement of the anti open grazing law in the state.
The Summit also recommended the review of the subsisting curfew time in Abia North from the present 6pm to 6am, to 8pm to 6am as it is in Aba and Umuahia and urged the government to in addition to the security council constitute the Abia State Security Advisory Council.
The resolutions were among others reached at the end of the three-day summit at Umuahia.
In the communique presented by former Chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) and Chairman of the Security Round-table, the Summit also condemned the attacks on police and INEC facilities in the state.
The summit commended the Abia State government for organising the Security Round-table as part of its primary constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens and visitors and Governor Ikpeazu for inviting senior security officers of Abia State origin to avail the state of their experience and expertise.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Southern Kaduna: Group urges support for peace initiatives

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

A peace advocacy group, the Southern Kaduna Peace Practitioners (SOKIPEP), has appealed to stakeholders to avoid making inciting statements that were capable of derailing ongoing efforts at restoring peace to the troubled aea. While suing for restraint, the group advised against positions that suggested entitlements. A statement, Wednesday, by SOKIPEP’s National Coordinator, Rev. Dauda Fadia, […]
Metro & Crime

Benue: Six killed as troops engage bandits in shootout

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

At least six people were killed in Benue State during an encounter between troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and bandits. On Wednesday evening, the troops engaged the armed men in a fierce gun battle at Abaji in the Shitile axis of Katsina Ala Local Government Area where four people were killed. Nine others, among them […]
Metro & Crime

Student: Why I beheaded my rival, video recorded it

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 27-year-old student of the Nigeria Maritime Academy, Oron, Akwa- Ibom State, Okonkwo Nzubechukwu, who proudly identified himself as a member of the Supreme Vikings Confraternity, has narrated how he beheaded his rival in Aba, Abia State and then calmly video recorded the incident. Nzubechukwu confessed to beheading Ugochukwu Igwilo and circulating it on social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica