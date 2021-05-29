Abia Security Summit recommends enforcement of anti open grazing law, review of curfew time

The Abia State Security roundtable convoked by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to find lasting solution to the security challenges in the state has recommended the enforcement of the anti open grazing law in the state.

The Summit also recommended the review of the subsisting curfew time in Abia North from the present 6pm to 6am, to 8pm to 6am as it is in Aba and Umuahia and urged the government to in addition to the security council constitute the Abia State Security Advisory Council.

The resolutions were among others reached at the end of the three-day summit at Umuahia.

In the communique presented by former Chief of Army staff, Lt Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) and Chairman of the Security Round-table, the Summit also condemned the attacks on police and INEC facilities in the state.

The summit commended the Abia State government for organising the Security Round-table as part of its primary constitutional responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of its citizens and visitors and Governor Ikpeazu for inviting senior security officers of Abia State origin to avail the state of their experience and expertise.

Like this: Like Loading...