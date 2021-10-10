Abia seeks partnership with French govt on agric, MSME

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has canvassed for greater cooperation between the state and the French Government to help develop the agriculture sector, micro small and medium scale enterprises as well as the Enyimba Economic City Project.

Speaking in Paris during a meeting with the French Minister For Trade and Commerce, Franck Riester, Governor Ikpeazu who applauded the existing relationship between the French Government and the people of Abia State in particular and Nigeria in general called for greater engagement in the areas of livestock farming with particular focus on Muturu cow (Efi Igbo), vocational training for Abia youths who are willing to engage in agriculture, aquaculture, processing and export of agricultural products as well as support for development of the MSMEs in the state with particular reference to those engaged in export of made-in-Aba brands.

Governor Ikpeazu who led a delegation that included the Co-ordinator of Abia State Education for Employment (E4E) Agency, Mr. Ndubuisi Endi Ezengwa, Commissioner Nominee and former Commissioner for Agriculture, Prof Ikpechukwu Mgbeoji, Cordinator of Abia Livestock Farmers Association, Dr Uchenna Onyeizu, agricultural expert, Chief Nonso Ogbunamiri, a member of Abia Livestock Farmers Association, Chief Okey Ahaiwe, among others, described the Enyimba Economic City Project as the single biggest development agenda in Nigeria and Africa today and called on the French government and investors to key into the project.

