Abia: SME Bank to bring huge benefits for tech startups – Director

The Special Adviser to Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Social Investments, ChinenyeNwogu, has said that the Abia Small and Medium Scale Micro-Finance Bank would serve the needs of technology startups requiring funds to develop their ideas.

Nwogu, a director of the bank, disclosed this yesterday in a chat with newsmen in Aba after the inauguration of the bank.

He said that the focus of Governor Ikpeazu’s in developing Small andMedium Scale Entrepreneurs (SME) in Aba since assuming office in 2015 birthedtheideaforthebank.

Nwogu, however, called for patience among start-ups, stressing that technology startups do not start reaping rewards from their works a few months after they started working on their ideas.

He said: “The vision of this bank is to hand it over to the citizens to address the bottlenecks that hinder businesses from accessing micro credits so that they can continue to inject money and grow their businesses.

“So, this bank is a response to the challenges of access to finance in Abia State and over time, the bank will transform to become a bank owned by the people and not the government.”

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Kingsley Nwobilor, however, thanked Governor Ikpeazu for the opportunity to showcase his understanding of what businesses in Abia needed, saying thebankwould provideseveral business credit opportunities forAbiaentrepreneurstoeasily accessfundswithin24hours to develop their businesses

