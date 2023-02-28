Abia South: INEC Shocks Voters, Reverses Self, Declares Abaribe Winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday shock the electorate and declared Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe the winner of Saturday’s Senatorial elections in Abia South.

The Returning Officer for Abia South National Assembly elections, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi made the announcement before party agents at the collation centre, Constitution Crescent in Aba.

Earlier, Ugwuanyi had told party agents that a substantial number of polling units totaling about 108 had irregularities requiring a reschedule of the Abia South election.

The Returning Officer however explained her U-turn and said that she had to return to declare results for the election because she was asked by the INEC office in Abuja to announce winners in the election.

She said that Abaribe, who is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got the highest number of votes in the election having scored 49, 903.

She further announced that the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu scored 43,903, while Governor Okezie Ikpeazu scored 28,422 votes and declared Abaribe the winner of the senatorial election.

Announcing the Aba South and North Federal Constituency results, she said that the LP’s Emeka Nnamani polled 35,502.

She said that Alex Ikwecheghi of APGA polled 22,465 votes, while the incumbent Rep. Chimaobi Ebisike of PDP scored 13,388 votes.

Ugwuanyi, therefore declared Nnamani the winner of the House of Representatives election in Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency.

