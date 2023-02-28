2023 Elections News

Abia South: INEC Shocks Voters, Reverses Self, Declares Abaribe Winner

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday shock the electorate and declared Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe the winner of Saturday’s Senatorial elections in Abia South.

The Returning Officer for Abia South National Assembly elections, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi made the announcement before party agents at the collation centre, Constitution Crescent in Aba.

Earlier, Ugwuanyi had told party agents that a substantial number of polling units totaling about 108 had irregularities requiring a reschedule of the Abia South election.

The Returning Officer however explained her U-turn and said that she had to return to declare results for the election because she was asked by the INEC office in Abuja to announce winners in the election.

She said that Abaribe, who is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got the highest number of votes in the election having scored 49, 903.

She further announced that the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Engr. Chinedu Onyeizu scored 43,903, while Governor Okezie Ikpeazu scored 28,422 votes and declared Abaribe the winner of the senatorial election.

Announcing the Aba South and North Federal Constituency results, she said that the LP’s Emeka Nnamani polled 35,502.

She said that Alex Ikwecheghi of APGA polled 22,465 votes, while the incumbent Rep. Chimaobi Ebisike of PDP scored 13,388 votes.

Ugwuanyi, therefore declared Nnamani the winner of the House of Representatives election in Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPPIS: FG softpedals, considers ASUU’s UTAS

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Federal Government, yesterday, declared that it might consider adoption of University Transparency Account System ( UTAS) , being presented by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU). ASUU is introducing UTAS as alternative emoluments payments platform to the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System ( IPPIS). Addressing the press after about two and half […]
News

CNN to cease broadcasting in Russia after new law

Posted on Author Reporter

  CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia, the news channel said on Friday, after the introduction of a new law there that could jail anyone for intentionally spreading “fake” news. Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia’s enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt […]
News

COVID-19: 58 Health workers including doctors, nurses affected in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

A total of 58 health workers including 10 doctors, 15 nurses, 3 pharmacists, 4 laboratory scientists, 14 cleaners amongst other frontline workers have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Plateau State. The Secretary to the Government of Plateau State and Cordinating Secretary of the COVID-19 Task Force Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this during a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica