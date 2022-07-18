Metro & Crime

Abia stakeholders call for CP’s removal over insecurity, incessant lynching

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Comment(0)

Worried by the inability of the Abia State Police Command to tackle the rising insecurity in the state, some residents and stakeholders have reiterated their earlier call made in March for the removal of the Commissioner of Police, Janet Agbade. Although mob lynching (jungle justice) is now a norm in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State and insecurity is spreading rapidly all over the state, stakeholders and residents say it is disturbing that the police concentrate more on street extortion. New Telegraph reports that within the last three weeks, over 10 suspected robbers have been burnt in different parts of Aba, which includes Asa Road, Ngwa Road and Umungasi, a situation that many residents said is bringing back bad old memories of the 1990s notorious era. Just at the weekend, Abia Command of the Nigeria Police also confirmed that an Aba mob lynched and burnt a young man suspected to be a phone thief around Ngwa Road by Mosque Street. The Abia Police Public Relations Officer, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident in a chat with newsmen, stressing that the deceased was said to have been released from the correctional centre in Aba before venturing into another crime. An anonymous source however said that since the police have refused to do their job in curbing crime, residents have taken laws    into their hands after being put under siege recently by criminals who snatch bags, phones and other items from passersby. The source said, “This young man has been snatching and stealing phones from people around this Shopping Complex area. People have been complaining and the police refused to do something. “You know the stress Nigerians go through now to recover lost SIM cards and yet people like this don’t care one bit. He has been stealing and going scot-free in the past but today, fate and the Aba people said that his end had come

 




