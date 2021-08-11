News

Abia State Deputy Governor, Ude Oko applauds Dr. Nzeribe Okegbue JP over investment in the state.

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Rt Hon. Ude Oko Chukwu has reassured investors/stakeholders of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s readiness to sustain the state economy by partnering with them in wealth creation. Ude Uko who stated this during the dedication/House warming party of blocks of flats completed by Ambassador Chief (Dr) Okegbue Nzeribe JP, held at Uzor-nyi Ogwu na Oshioha village, off Trinity College Rd, Okwulaga Community, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North LGA reiterated the valuable economic contributions made by Nzeribe while stating that, the state government is committed to providing housing support units to the residents of the state.

The Deputy Governor who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Political Affairs, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Sir Isaac Nwachukwu commended Nzeribe for heeding the clarion call of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to Abians in the Diaspora to come home and partner with the Government and invest in the State, describing him as a pacesetter and called on other Abians to emulate his patriotic efforts.

In the same vein, the Chairman of Ikwuano LGA, Chief Steven Mbamugo, his Umuahia North counterpart, Mr Ugochukwu Ejinkonye, Traditional Ruler of Okwulaga Afaraukwu, Eze Edward Ibeabuchi and his Ariam Usaka counterpar, Eze Joseph Obaji attested to the great input Dr. Nzeribe has made, stating that, he has written his name in gold.

Meanwhile, Nzeribe has extended his warm appreciation to Afaraukwus community for accepting an Ikwuano man to develop property in their land, promising not to relent in his support to alleviate the plight of the poor and thanked all for coming to identify with him, noting that, the governors effort in the state needs to be complemented as a way of moving it forward.
The occasion was chaired by Admiral Raphael Osondu retd while the State PDP Chairman, Chief Asiforo Okere, the DG, BCA, Sir Anyaso Anyaso,) and a former Chairman of Ikwuano LGA, Chief (Mrs) Ngozi Orji, Special Adviser to the Governor on Boundary Matters, Chief Imo Mascot Obike, Barr. David Iro, State PDP Secretary, Comrade O’brien, Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Chief Agwu Ukpong, Ohafia LGA PDP Chairman among others, as they applauded the initiative.

Highlights of the event include handing over of cheques to beneficiaries of Dr. Nzeribe Okegbue Foundation, an empowerment for widows in Okwulaga Afaraukwu community, as prayers were offered towards the dedication of the buildings by Rev Dr Tayo Popoola.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

AfDB: Adesina’s re-election, affirmation of Africa’s confidence in ability –Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that the re-election of Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina for another five-year term as President of African Development Bank (AfDB) is an affirmation of Africa’s confidence in his ability and commitment to the development of the region.   The former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria, Adesina, […]
News

I killed my victims by hacking their heads with shovel –Suspect

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, yesterday paraded a19-year-old, Mr. Sunday Sodipe, who was apprehended for serially killing innocent persons at the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state with a shovel. Sunday, whose bloodstained shovel was displayed before him at the Eleyele Police Command Headquarters, Ibadan, confessed that he was sent by […]
News

2021 Budget implementation threatened with new wave of COVID-19

Posted on Author Chukwu David

•As oil price drops below $40 per barrel benchmark The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, said that the resurgence of COVID-19 in Europe, which caused drastic decline in the price of crude in the international market, might affect the 2021 budget estimates and Implementation. Speaking in Abuja during the 2021 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica