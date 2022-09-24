Abia State Tourism Board to host beauty pageant, Old School Day

In Abia State, the state tourism board led by its General Manager, Jackie Onyekachi Atuloma, will be leading the way in celebrating this year’s World Tourism Day (WTD), with series of activities slated to mark the day. They include Miss Abia beauty pageant schedule to hold on September 25 at Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia; Old School Day on September 26 at Where Else Event Centre, Umuahia while on September 27 the main celebration would be held at the National War Museum in Umuahia with talk shop and a number of leisure activities. Speaking on the celebration, Atuloma said it is meant to showcase the tourism wealth of the state, with both government and different operators in tourism expected to take part in the celebration while the general public is welcome to attend the various events that are being sponsored by a number of corporate bodies in the state.

