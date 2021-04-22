Metro & Crime

Abia: Suspect held with over 100kg cocaine, cannabis

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arrested a 38-year-old suspected major supplier of drugs in Abia State, Chibuike Apolos. Apolos was apprehended during an early morning raid of his hideout at Mbausi in Isialangwa North Local Government Area. The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said Apolos had been on the wanted list of the Abia State Command of the NDLEA since February following the arrest of another suspect, Chima Ukeleonu. Ukeleonu was said to be behind the video which went viral in January, showing a young man hawking illicit drugs on the street.

As a result, 38-yearold Apolos was put on wanted list. After his arrest yesterday, the Abia State government marked Apolos’ house, which served as his hideout, for demolition. The state NDLEA Commander, Bamidele Akingbade, said the command had been on the trail of Apolos since February.

He said: “Fortunately, we got a tip-off that he just received some quantities of cannabis from Edo State. Notwithstanding the tense security situation in the South-East, especially Abia State, the command still embarked on the operations which culminated in the arrest of Chibuike Apolos with 10 bags of cannabis weighing 100kg, 1.6 grams of cocaine, one gram of heroin and five grams of methamphetamine “The suspect is one of the major suppliers of illicit drugs in Abia State, especially in the Isialangwa communities.

The state governor has been notified and his building has been marked for demolition.” In a similar development, the Taraba State NDLEA Command has arrested a 61-year-old man, Lawan Gambo Umar, for allegedly trafficking 58.50kg of cannabis sativa. The state NDLEA Commander, Suleiman Ajadi, said the suspect was taking the skunk concealed inside sacks of beans chaff used to feed animals to Fune in Yobe State when he was intercepted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Covid-19 Fight: Kwara lauds public support

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.   The Deputy Governor and Chairman Kwara State Covid-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving the donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja […]
Metro & Crime

Again, fire guts Ile-Ife’s new market

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Fire yesterday gutted the New Market (Oja Tuntun) and destroyed valuable goods at Ile-Ife, Osun State. This came barely eight months after fire broke out in the market. Traders in the market described the incident as a sad occurrence and unfortunate. They expressed sadness over the outbreak, noting that property and goods worth millions of […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Okada riders chase Lagos task force officers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chaos broke out on the Ikeja Along, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Wednesday, after motorcycle riders and personnel of the Lagos State Task Force clashed. In viral video, scores of riders are seen chasing the security operatives while spitting out a stream of expletives as the task force officers retreated to their operational vehicles which immediately […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica