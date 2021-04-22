Abia: Suspect held with over 100kg cocaine, cannabis

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arrested a 38-year-old suspected major supplier of drugs in Abia State, Chibuike Apolos. Apolos was apprehended during an early morning raid of his hideout at Mbausi in Isialangwa North Local Government Area. The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said Apolos had been on the wanted list of the Abia State Command of the NDLEA since February following the arrest of another suspect, Chima Ukeleonu. Ukeleonu was said to be behind the video which went viral in January, showing a young man hawking illicit drugs on the street.

As a result, 38-yearold Apolos was put on wanted list. After his arrest yesterday, the Abia State government marked Apolos’ house, which served as his hideout, for demolition. The state NDLEA Commander, Bamidele Akingbade, said the command had been on the trail of Apolos since February.

He said: “Fortunately, we got a tip-off that he just received some quantities of cannabis from Edo State. Notwithstanding the tense security situation in the South-East, especially Abia State, the command still embarked on the operations which culminated in the arrest of Chibuike Apolos with 10 bags of cannabis weighing 100kg, 1.6 grams of cocaine, one gram of heroin and five grams of methamphetamine “The suspect is one of the major suppliers of illicit drugs in Abia State, especially in the Isialangwa communities.

The state governor has been notified and his building has been marked for demolition.” In a similar development, the Taraba State NDLEA Command has arrested a 61-year-old man, Lawan Gambo Umar, for allegedly trafficking 58.50kg of cannabis sativa. The state NDLEA Commander, Suleiman Ajadi, said the suspect was taking the skunk concealed inside sacks of beans chaff used to feed animals to Fune in Yobe State when he was intercepted.

Like this: Like Loading...