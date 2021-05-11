Metro & Crime

Abia takes further security measures, expands curfew coverage area

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji,

Concerned about the growing insecurity, especially attacks on security agents and facilities, Abia State government Tuesday expanded the areas covered by the subsisting curfew.
Secretary to the State government, SSG, Bar Chris Ezem, announced Tuesday that the subsisting curfew imposed by Abia State government between the hours of 8pm-6am in Aba, Umuahia, Ohafia and Arochukwu, has been extended to Umunneochi and Bende local government areas.
According to Ezem, the time of the curfew differ from area to area. For instance, while that of Aba and Umuahia municipal would be effective from 8pm to 6am daily, that of Ohafia, Umunneochi, Bende and Arochukwu LGAs would be from 6pm to 6am daily.
He, however, urged security agents on enforcement to exempt those on essential duties.
“Furthermore, all Executive Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas are by this notice directed to urgently deploy local vigilante groups in their domains to support conventional security agencies to enforce the curfew and effectively safeguard lives and property in their respective LGAs,” the announcement read.

Our Reporters

