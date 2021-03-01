News

Abia: Time for Adeyemi to quit, pro-democracy group demands Senator’s resignation

Following what it describes as “unguarded utterances” about Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, the National Democratic Front (NDF) has called on the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Smart Adeyemi, to quit the National Assembly.  

Condemning Adeyemi’s outburst, the group said the Senate is a hallowed place of lawmaking and must be protected from misfits such as Smart Adeyemi . 

Recall that the Kogi West Senator, in a scathing attack during plenary last week, described Ikpeazu and other leaders from Abia State as a drunkard. 

And in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr Bolaji Abdulkadir , on Monday, the NDF labelled Adeyemi’s comment as reprehensive, utterly misplaced and gross abuse of the office that he holds. 

By this, the group said  Smart Adeyemi  may be chasing shadow by his futile attempt to cast aspersions on a performing Governor which at best is attracting hate on his person from the public. 

According to Abdulkadir , the Abia governor is a serious performer whose efforts to develop Abia State in the last 5 years cannot be wished away by a man out to please his political godfathers in Kogi State.

It further described Governor Ikpeazu as an infrastructure giant, a colossus and peacemaker per excellence and should be allowed to concentrate good governance to his people . 

The group, however, advised the lawmaker to channel his energy on his legislative functions and avoid attention-seeking.

It further warned that Adeyemi’s failure to resign will draw the anger of the over 30 groups that are signatories to the NDF. 

Read the full statement below:

It has become compelling to issue this statement following the unguarded utterances of a supposed Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC), Kogi West on the floor of the Senate of the National Assembly.

The Senate Chamber is a hallowed place of highest lawmaking in Nigeria and should be protected from misfits, who see it as an opportunity to get at those that are beyond them in deeds and character.

The National Democratic Front condemns in the strongest terms, the uncomplimentary comment made by Smart Adeyemi about the Governor of Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu. We state, unequivocally, that the utterances of Adeyemi are a clear case of abuse of power and disrespect for both the office of the Governor of Abia State and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. 

For crying out loud, the Senate Chamber is not a village square whereby even people with known cases of dementia, drug addicts and people who speak before thinking have the opportunity to vomit thrash when important matters are under discourse.

We find Adeyemi’s comment as reprehensive, utterly, abuse of the office that he holds and above all, the desecration of the hallowed chamber of the Senate and must be condemned by all lovers of democracy and its tenets.

Even if the Abia State Governor His Excellency Okezie Ikpeazu and Adeyemi were engaged in an argument, resorting to gutter language by the Senator is a clear case of one who is losing in a debate. Adeyemi should be concerned about facts on the ground and not resort to unsubstantiated claims. Or could it be that as a drunk himself, Adeyemi was only playing like other drunks who would simply open their mouth wide to call those who have not even tasted alcohol as drunkards?

If not for the institution of the National Assembly, we would not have been surprised about the comments of Adeyemi. After all, it is said: Like father, like son. If Adeyemi is the father of a known drug addict, no one needs a soothsayer to say that the son learned the act from his bloodthirsty father.

For the avoidance of doubt, Ikpeazu is a strong advocate of peace and forgiveness and has over the years resisted provocation and confrontation. Adeyemi may be chasing shadow, by his futile attempt which at best is attracting hate on his person from the public.

So far, Ikpeazu’s tenure as Governor has attracted peace and relative tranquillity all thanks to his milk of human kindness, which transcends petty human considerations. His impact on education, infrastructure, agriculture, health, trade, commerce and other spheres of the economy of his state are legendary.

Indeed, Governor Ikpeazu is one of the shining lights in terms of leadership and a patriot to the core whose leadership models should be copied and emulated by all Nigerians. 

In case Adeyemi is unaware, Abia State is today enjoying peace because it has a leader that is humble, tolerant, with a deep understanding of the dynamics of power and human relationship. Therefore, the unwarranted attempt by the Kogi West senator to soil the name and reputation of Ikpeazu is at best a demonstration of someone who has lost touch with reality. Adeyemi should channel his energy on his legislative functions and avoid attention-seeking.

The National Democratic Front, therefore, resolved that Smart Adeyemi should quit the Senate with immediate effect. Failure to adhere to this will draw the anger of the over 30 groups that are signatories to the NDF. 

A word is enough for the wise.

