Education

Abia to integrate JSS into schools with special needs

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered that the junior secondary schools (JSS) in the state should be classified as, and integrated into schools with special needs.

 

This was disclosed by the Chairman of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Josiah Okechukwu Anonaba, while declaring open a five-day training workshop for teachers and coordinators of the Special Needs Schools in the state.

 

He stressed that people who care for those with special needs must develop the spirit of love, commitment and wisdom, adding that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had ordered the construction of infrastructural facilities and new buildings in special need schools.

 

Besides, the A SUBEB chair noted that the Board had the mandate of the governor to bring into operation the junior secondary school for the special needs schools that are already in operation so that the pupils after completing Primary Six, they will have the opportunity to enter the junior secondary school.

 

Anonaba, who further reiterated the significance of the training to include establishing the substance of the core focus in the area of Abia child with special needs, which he said required special gifts and talents, said: “For them to get to the root of the child with special needs and treasurable talents, the Board have invited specialists in this area.”

 

According to him, this is being done because they cannot afford to neglect the Abia-child with special needs and gifts.

 

The Chairman, however, pointed out that the training workshop was organised for teachers with special need schools, coordinators in special need schools across all the LGAs in the state, as well as

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Report: UNILAG announces acting VC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has announced that Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences has been appointed as the acting the Vice Chancellor of the University. This is coming after the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, was sacked by the governing council of the institution during a meeting which was […]
Education

Ex-LG commission chair donates lab to LASPOTECH

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The former Chairman of Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Babatunde Rotinwa has donated a well-equipped Statistical Laboratory to the Mathematics and Statistics Department of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, as part of his contribution to the development of the department. Rotinwa, Fellow of the polytechnic, was recently conferred with the Fellowship […]
Education

Declare state of emergency on security NUT tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has called on the Federal Government to without delay, declare a state of emergency on security. In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Secretary General of the Union, Dr. Mike Ene, condemned the reported abduction of students and teachers of Government Science Secondary School in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica