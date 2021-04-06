Abia to integrate JSS into schools with special needs

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has ordered that the junior secondary schools (JSS) in the state should be classified as, and integrated into schools with special needs.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of Abia State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB), Josiah Okechukwu Anonaba, while declaring open a five-day training workshop for teachers and coordinators of the Special Needs Schools in the state.

He stressed that people who care for those with special needs must develop the spirit of love, commitment and wisdom, adding that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had ordered the construction of infrastructural facilities and new buildings in special need schools.

Besides, the A SUBEB chair noted that the Board had the mandate of the governor to bring into operation the junior secondary school for the special needs schools that are already in operation so that the pupils after completing Primary Six, they will have the opportunity to enter the junior secondary school.

Anonaba, who further reiterated the significance of the training to include establishing the substance of the core focus in the area of Abia child with special needs, which he said required special gifts and talents, said: “For them to get to the root of the child with special needs and treasurable talents, the Board have invited specialists in this area.”

According to him, this is being done because they cannot afford to neglect the Abia-child with special needs and gifts.

The Chairman, however, pointed out that the training workshop was organised for teachers with special need schools, coordinators in special need schools across all the LGAs in the state, as well as

