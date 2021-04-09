Abia to probe source of explosive found in primary school

The Abia State government has vowed to unravel the source of an object suspected to be an explosive device at Union Primary School, Afaraukwu in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state. The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said yesterday that the government was currently working with relevant security agencies to unravel the source and nature of the explosive device. Kalu disclosed in a statement made available to journalists that the object was suspected to be relics of the civil war era, adding that EOD Department of the Police was currently investigating the source to definitely ascertain what it was.

The statement reads in part: “While initial examination of the devices shows evidence of corrosion leading to suspicion of the materials being relics of the civil war era, we are awaiting a definite official report from the EOD squad of the Nigeria Police, who were currently investigating the incident.

“Meanwhile, necessary measures have been taken to protect the pupils and staff of the school with security sweeps on-going while the school is temporarily closed. “Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agencies to embark on proactive checks in other vulnerable locations out of abundance of caution. “While we are grateful to God that there is no harm to life or property, we urge citizens and residents to continue to maintain vigilance and report suspicious situations to security agents.” Pupils of Union Primary School yesterday discovered the object in their classroom and immediately alerted the school authority who in turn invited members of the police. The object had since been evacuated from the scene while investigation was established.

Like this: Like Loading...