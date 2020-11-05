Abia to rehabilitate destitute, others

Abia State Executive Council (EXCO) chaired by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has resolved to remove destitute from the streets of Aba, the commercial hub of the state and Umuahia, the state capital.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, said the Exco had directed the Ministry of Women Affairs to ensure that destitute were removed from Aba and Umuahia streets. He said the move was meant to ensure that the destitute were taken to state-run homes to learn new skills, rehabilitate and return them to contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that residents of Aba had been complaining about the rise in number of street destitute centres, especially the ones at Bata Junction in Factory Road and the other at Christ the King Cathedral (CKC) Junction in Asa road. Residents had questioned the way about most of the kids growing up in those locations who would mix up with the rest of the society, with many linking such kids to the reason neighborhoods like Milverton Avenue and York Street had remained crime prone.

The recent move by Abia Exco on such locations as gathered from residents would bring a permanent end to what many had over the years pointed out to be the breeding grounds for social deviants.

Like this: Like Loading...