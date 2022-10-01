Abia Tourism Board GM, Atuloma, quits

The Abia State Tourism Development Board General Manager, Queen Atuloma Onyekachi Jackie, has resigned from her position under what many followers of development in the state described as controversial circumstances. Prior to tendering her letter of resignation to the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, she was recently suspended from office by the governor with no clear reason stated.

She, however, in her letter of resignation dated September 26, alleged that her job schedule as presently designed no longer guarantees career growth and advancement of public interest. The letter reads in part; “I write to inform you His Excellency that I have resigned from my appointment as General Manager of Abia State Tourism Board, with effect from the 26th September 2022. My reason for resignation is because my job schedule as presently designed no longer guarantees career growth and advancement of public interest.”

Before her elevation to the position of GM, she was for many years the Special Adviser on Tourism to the governor. Fondly called Tourism Mama, she is credited with lifting the state tourism from its lowly state to an enviable position, with many track records to her. Many believed that her rising profile within the state and government circle may have been responsible for her present travail as some saw her as a threat. She had days before her resignation set out an ambitious plan for the celebration of the World Tourism Day on September 27, with huge support from the private sector and corporate bodies.

