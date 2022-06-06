Abia traders endorse Ikpeazu’s 2023 senatorial ambition

Traders of all the markets in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia state have endorsed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as their sole candidate for the Abia South Senatorial District in the 2023 general election.

The traders from all the markets in Aba North and South, Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Ukwa East and West represented by their various executives made this known when they paid solidarity visit to Gov. Ikpeazu at the Aba Governor’s Lodge.

The traders who spoke through their representatives, Deacon Obioma Daniel, Chairman, Aba North Shore Industrial Market and Chairman Abia State Market Chairmen, Chief Lucky Akubueze, ASMATA President, Deaconess Ihechi Anugom and Lady Akudo Aaron, the woman President ASMATA, paid glowing tribute to the governor’s giant stride in office.

According to Daniel, the campaign of Governor Ikpeazu on made-in-Aba shoes has impacted on their businesses positively. “Governor Ikpeazu came to power and made the promotion of local content, especially made-in-Aba wears, shoes and clothes, a priority for his administration.

“The governor told the world that what he will be wearing throughout his stay in office as the governor of the state will be made-in-Aba wears and I can tell you that he has not reneged on that.”

