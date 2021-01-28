News

Abia traders protest demolition of shops, mast in market

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

Traders at Ngwa road market (Ahia-Ohuru) in Aba, Abia State yesterday peacefully protested against the proposed demolition of their shops at the market by the Abia State Ministry of Trade and Investment.

The traders also lamented what they described as unfortunate hoisting of telecommunication mast within their shops, describing it as unhealthy and dangerous for their safety. Chairman of the stakeholders of the market, Mr. Titus Chimezie, said the traders never agreed on the proposed demolition which according to him was erroneously announced on radio that they all agreed.

He said: “Last week they called us again and we told them that the shops are good and added that if there’s anywhere they see that’re bad, they should tell us and we’ll go to that line and instruct the people there to renovate it properly. We agreed and they left.

“It was to our greatest shock and surprise that on Thursday last week, we started hearing on radio that all the traders in Ngwa road agreed that our shops should be demolished. When we heard it, we said no, that’s not what we agreed. “We decided to use this medium to please remind them that on no occasion did we ever agree that they should come and demolish our shops. We’re not fighting them, we’re not making troubles with government. “Our complaints are very understandable.

These shops were built by some of our parents and old traders here. Aba South LGA is still owing them several millions of naira which they used in erecting these shops. “In 2020, they collected four thousand eight hundred naira for same revalidation and we are not complaining. We’re suffering alone without help. “Now this January after pandemic, we’ll pay for school fees, house, take care of our families and they want to demolish shops. Many men are even sick and can’t even feed their families due to hardship.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mouka, NSP advocate quality sleep to boost immunity against COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As the country and the world wakes up to the present reality of life with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Mouka in collaboration with the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), has urged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of quality sleep, which helps in boosting the immune system against diseases.   The partnership on a healthy sleep […]
News

Hope rises as drug reduces death rate in hospital cases

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A new study has found that the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine helped COVID-19 patients better survive in the hospital.   A team at Henry Ford Health System in southeast Michigan said Thursday that a study of 2,541 hospitalized patients found that those given the drug were far less likely to die, CNN reported.   Dr. Marcus […]
News

#EndSARS: Ondo judicial panel receives over 30 petitions against police brutality

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Following the setup of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry by the Ondo State Government to investigate cases of police brutality and abuse of human rights by security operatives, particularly by the men of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a total of 32 petitions have been received. The Chairman of the NinemanPanel, JusticeAdeolaSadiq, (Rtd) stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica