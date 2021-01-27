News

Abia traders protest demolition of shops, mast in market

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Comment(0)

Traders at Ngwa road market (Ahia-Ohuru) in Aba, Abia State yesterday peacefully protested against the proposed demolition of their shops at the market by the Abia State Ministry of Trade and Investment.

 

The traders also lamented what they described as unfortunate hoisting of telecommunication mast within their shops, describing it as unhealthy and dangerous for their safety.

 

Chairman of the stakeholders of the market, Mr. Titus Chimezie, said the traders never agreed on the proposed demolition which according to him was erroneously announced on radio that they all agreed.

 

He said: “Last week they called us again and we told them that the shops are good and added that if there’s anywhere they see that’re bad, they should tell us and we’ll go to that line and instruct the people there to renovate it properly. We agreed and they left.

 

“It was to our greatest shock and surprise that on Thursday last week, we started hearing on radio that all the traders in Ngwa road agreed that our shops should be demolished.

 

When we heard it, we said no, that’s not what we agreed. “We decided to use this medium to please remind them that on no occasion did we ever agree that they should come and demolish our shops. We’re not fighting them, we’re not making troubles with government.

 

“Our complaints are very understandable. These shops were built by some of our parents and old traders here. Aba South LGA is still owing them several millions of naira which they used in erecting these shops.

