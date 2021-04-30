News

Abia trains youths in road maintenance

Posted on

Abia State government has commenced intensive training in road maintenance for youths in the state as part of plans to boost infrastructural development. The state Commissioner for Works, Mr. Bob Ogu, said this yesterday during the Abia Youth Road Maintenance Corps Orientation and Training organised by the state government in Umuahia, the state capital.

Ogu said: “The world is in a state of flux and as things are changing every professional needs to change with the time. Everything is moving from analogue to digital. We believe in continuous education because basic training or certificates are not enough.

“We want to further train our staff and any member of the public that is interested in the programme to keep abreast with the new trends in the field of engineering. “It is expected that participants will pass on the knowledge they acquired to their colleagues for the over-all enhanced performance of the Ministry of Works.” According tohim, thiswould go a long way in facilitating the attainment of success in the state government’s plans to fast trackwidespreadsocio-economic development in Abia State.”

Our Reporters



