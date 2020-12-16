News

Abia transport operators to get FG’s N75bn survival fund

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

No fewer than 4,500 commercial transport operators in Abia State would benefit from the Federal Government’s N75 billion Survival Fund and Support Initiatives Scheme, under the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan.

 

New Telegraph gathered that under the scheme each of the 4,500 selected beneficiaries in the state would receive a one-off non-repayable grant of N30,000.

Chinenye Nwaogu, Abia State Focal Person on Social Investment Programme explained that the Federal Government launched the programme to cushion effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had dealt a damaging blow to global economy including Nigeria.

 

Nwaogu thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for sustaining his social protection and poverty reduction programmes. He also thanked Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, stressing that he had been in the fore front of the domestication of the pro poor programmes.

 

Nwaogu said that the governor’s support for the implementation of the programme was huge, coupled with his continued insistence that the programme would come at no extra cost to the final beneficiaries.

