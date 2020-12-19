Abia: Ummunneochi LGA election put on hold

The Ummunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State election scheduled for yesterday has been put on hold. According to a statement by the Electoral Officer, Mr. Ezeakolam Ekechukwu, the sensitive and non-sen- sitive materials have been deposited at the Nkwoagu Police Station.

The statement reads: “Please be informed that due largely to complaint registered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) party agent on the absence of the result sheets for chairmanship election, and one (1) returning result sheet for local government area, the elections scheduled for today (Friday) December 18, did not hold. “Hence both sensitive and non-sensitive materials already bagged were deposited at the Nkwoagu Police Station.”

