Abia, UN-Habitat begin Aba City structural redevelopment

In the beginning

Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State is one of the oldest and most historic cities in West Africa. But over the years, the cosmopolitan metropolis has degenerated to an urban slum with excessive concentration of people leading to congestion. Aba sits at the centre of the defunct Eastern Region, which made it accessible to other popular cities such as: Port Harcourt, Owerri, Umuahia, Ikot Ekpene, and former Egwanga Opobo, now Ikot-Abasi. It currently has three local governments; Osisioma, Obingwa, and Ugwunagbo joined with Aba North and Aba South local government areas in making up the city. A respite could be on the way as soon as possible following a collaboration between the Abia State government and UN-Habitat, an agency of the United Nations whose work is to support countries to improve living conditions for all through sustainable urbanization anchored on scientific data, rigorous research and analysis.

Partnership deal

The collaboration as gathered has now led to what is now known as the Aba City Structural Plan Project aimed at creating new neighbourhoods, improving the existing environments for a better living and making Aba one of the most beautiful cities around. Explaining more on the project, Akintobi Olusanmi the Programme Management Consultant for UN-Habitat said the preparation of the Aba City Structural Planning is something that is almost completed as a move for data collection is set to start earnestly. “UN-HABITAT is an arm of the UN that’s concerned with sustainable human settlements all over the world. This project is a collaboration between the Abia State government and UN-HABITAT. We’re here to commission the project office the state government got for the project. “We’re are ready and from all indications, the state government is ready with the setting up of the office and procurement of the needed equipment. In weeks to come, you’ll what we’ve done with the data collection we’re starting with. “This office will be where we’ll do all our activities from meeting to consultation and analysis. So, the office will be an epicentre for the intervention we have for Aba City. “We’ve been reviewing some documents that the government has presented and all the longterm plans the government had already presented will be followed in days to come, we’ll be making moves on recommendations and things to do to make Aba City better.”

Residents approach

Olusanmi said that it is everybody’s dream to have a beautiful city, a healthy city and a wellplanned city and urged the Aba people to support this project. “We want to hear from the people henceforth. We’re after promoting transformational changes and cities in the world. We’re here to work on Aba and other settlements in the state. “We have to get to the community so that they know what’s going on. We now have an office where people can come around and ask a question about the design of An City Structural plan,” Olusanmi said. The Permanent Secretary, of Abia State Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Chief Ikechi Aaron, said the seriousness with which the Abia State Government took the project necessitated the acquisition and sitting of the project office at a choice area of Aba. “We’re here to commission the office for the Aba structural plan project. The office is ready. If you look at Aba City you’ll agree with me that Aba is almost going into extinction.

Resuscitation

“The city is almost dead and in the course of interrogations and data that is available to us, we took a sample of the building footprint of the city as of today and you’ll see that the city had fallen beyond expectations and the time to res-cue the city is now.” He explained that they have started the project and between now and the next two months all updates will be given to the media on what is happening in the Aba city project. “A few days from now, our enumerators will go in from one neighbourhood to the other to get the necessary information. Our advice is that our people should cooperate with us. The Aba of our dreams is a collective responsibility. “All hands must be on deck to ensure that verifiable data are gathered for the beautiful city we all envisage. Good willing, we’re going to do the data collection in Umuahia and Ohafia simultaneously.” Aaron, however, urged that nobody should see the project with the wrong notion of a plan to demolish an existing city stressing that, there are several options available to them in the project depending on the outcome of the data collection. “There are options for city redesigns and regeneration. Most often people are eager to see the new city here and there, but we’re trying to do a collective redesign of our city. The New Owerri you have today was a product of long-term planning.

Awka millenium city

“The Awka Millennium City was also a product of planning. Aba has been very unfortunate. The first plan Aba was to have was inconclusive. That’s why people argue a lot here.

“So, we’re not running away from the expectations of our people to have a new city because, in time to come, we’re going to create new neighbourhoods. A better city that all of us will be proud of. “In the days ahead, you’ll see the kind of neighbourhoods you have in other places where plans have taken place. Our plan will decide the areas we’ll concentrate on creating these neighbourhoods. “We’re having a holistic overview of the city and all neighbourhoods. The data analysis will show us the city as it is. We have a very committed staff that has provided the UN-Habitat with all the necessary information as we move into data collection. “We must remember that in physical planning and urban development there are options and different kinds of ideas to take. There’s an option for the restoration of the city, there’s an option for the rehabilitation of the city, and there’s also an option for the creation of new towns and slum upgrading. “So there are options. We must not destroy the existing city to start a new one or slum clearance. It’s our data collection that’ll guide us to the next move but definitely we’re not destroying the existing Aba. “We’re going to create new neighbourhoods. As professionals, our data collection will guide us. To either create new towns to decongest the current ones, change the look of the existing one or slum clearance, but our best options will be perfect without making anybody uncomfortable.”

Land ministry’s role

He said that the Abia State Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning is ready and committed to this project, adding that most of the staff in the ministry are town planners that studied urban and regional planning. “We are building capacity so that after doing this with UNHabitat we can comfortably sit and build other cities on our own. This is a journey for progress and something posterity will be proud of what God is using us to do in terms of human settlements in Abia State. “This is something we’ve all longed for. The dreams we’ve all nurtured in our hearts are right here. For Governor Ikpeazu who has given us this opportunity, I’m sure we’ll not disappoint him. Multiple questions have been asked on why our settlement is looking like this. “But I must give it to Aba, the resilient nature of this city is second to none and I’m sure that when we give it the needed thing in terms of professionalism, Aba will be one of the most beautiful cities in the world. “We’re lucky with the level of professionals we have who are willing to work on this project. If we build our cities well, everything will need will fall on our laps.” Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba, Abia State Commissioner, Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning while commissioning the office expressed delight that the project of a new Aba is now a reality. “Many people don’t understand governance. They think it’s all about sharing money. But having a good environment where you can do your business and build a comfortable home is the best thing that could happen to anybody.

Jubilation

“This is a great move. Our people celebrate some European and American cities but we don’t think it’s necessary to build ours. Soon, with the experts involved in this project, everybody will know that the governor means well to our people. “The government has paid the counterpart fund for the project and our people must understand that leadership is beyond giving money. We need to build things that’ll enable our people to create wealth and leave a good life. “We don’t want any information about this project hidden and this office will always be open for the press to verify how long we’re going. Please provide them with every necessary information because it’ll help our project. My office is also willing to play a good role in that. “After Aba, Umuahia will follow and after Umuahia, Ohafia will follow. We’re trying to see how we can merge Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia and in a few years to come, Abia will shock so many persons.”

