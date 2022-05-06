Abia varsity medical college loses NUC’s accreditation

The fate of medical students in Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, is now hanging in the balance following the loss of its accreditation by the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) Impeccable sources within the school revealed that ABSU’s College of Medicine lost its accreditation because of inadequate manpower, equipment and other disturbing issues within the institution.

The source who pleaded anonymity because he is not permitted to talk on the issue said that the loss would impact negatively on the studies of current medical students of the college. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) had earlier vowed to terminate medical students training at the Abia State University (ABSU) over the endless crisis. NARD’s decision came following failure a breakdown of its negotiations with Abia State Government overpayment of over 17 months’ salary arrears owed workers of teaching hospitals and its allied arms New Telegraph reports the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) and the Nigerian Medical and Dental Council (NMDC) are the two main bodies responsible for the accreditation of medical schools in Nigeria.

